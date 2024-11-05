Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.2% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $64.91. 885,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,188,194. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

