Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,426 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 5.51% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HEQT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 267.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 884,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 643,625 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,328,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 209.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 541,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 366,768 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,678,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 470,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 99,908 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HEQT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. 234,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

