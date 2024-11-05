Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,684 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $236.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,881. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.53 and its 200-day moving average is $226.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.