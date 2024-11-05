Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 137,979 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,979 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.25% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PULS. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 221,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 61,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 112,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,412. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.