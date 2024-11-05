Amdocs (DOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.68. Amdocs has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 44.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.