Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Ambac Financial Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ambac Financial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMBC remained flat at $11.21 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $531.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.22. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBC. Roth Mkm upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,700 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,442.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Trick acquired 3,700 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 116,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $407,445. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

