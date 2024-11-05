Amalgamated Bank Sells 9,713 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $57,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $2,804,826.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,619.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $2,804,826.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,619.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,748 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,431 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

KO opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $280.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

