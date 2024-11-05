Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,067 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 173,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average is $84.27.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.