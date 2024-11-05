Amalgamated Bank Has $32.18 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $32,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 34.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

