Amalgamated Bank Has $20.52 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

