Amalgamated Bank Has $155.27 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $155,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $532,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 582.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LLY opened at $806.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $908.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $867.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

