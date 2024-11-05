Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Deer Park Road Corp increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the quarter. Altisource Portfolio Solutions accounts for approximately 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned about 15.86% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

