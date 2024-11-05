Alternative Income REIT (AIRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Price Performance
LON AIRE opened at GBX 72.11 ($0.94) on Tuesday. Alternative Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.80 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of £58.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2,405.87 and a beta of 0.80.
Alternative Income REIT Company Profile
