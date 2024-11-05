Alternative Income REIT (AIRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AIRE opened at GBX 72.11 ($0.94) on Tuesday. Alternative Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.80 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of £58.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2,405.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

