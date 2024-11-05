Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,347 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.98. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

