Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $194.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $155.79 and a one year high of $201.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

