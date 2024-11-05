Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,737 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $129,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after buying an additional 490,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2831 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

