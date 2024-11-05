Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

