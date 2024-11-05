AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Capital International Investors grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,173 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $64,271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18,634.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,840,000 after purchasing an additional 548,402 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,119,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,962,000 after purchasing an additional 423,406 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average is $102.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile



Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

