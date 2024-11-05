AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $132,000 in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the first quarter worth $3,882,000. Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 152.3% during the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 106,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 64,585 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the first quarter valued at $582,000.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EPHE opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

About iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

