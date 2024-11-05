AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.53 and a 1 year high of $131.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

