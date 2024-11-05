Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $9.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $627.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.84. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

