Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,003. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.84. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.78.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
