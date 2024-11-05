Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.32 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. On average, analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 162,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,132. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
