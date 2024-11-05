Airtel Africa Plc (AAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Airtel Africa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Airtel Africa stock opened at GBX 102.30 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,403.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. Airtel Africa has a 12-month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.50 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 155 ($2.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

