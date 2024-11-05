Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.98.

Get Air Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AC

Air Canada Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AC opened at C$21.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.47 and a 52 week high of C$21.97.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 603.77%. The business had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.