Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Air Canada Trading Up 1.1 %

ACDVF stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.05. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 133.91% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

