Aion Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $731,179.17 and $15.38 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00016322 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00005896 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 135.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

