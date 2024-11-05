Agnico Eagle Mines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,389 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average volume of 5,181 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. UBS Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AEM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of AEM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 548,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,199. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
