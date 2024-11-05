Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Raised by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth $51,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 116.7% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

