Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.09.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.87.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

