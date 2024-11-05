AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Trading Up 31.6% – What’s Next?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) was up 31.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.70 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.66 ($0.14). Approximately 23,616,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 720% from the average daily volume of 2,880,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.11).

AFC Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.27. The firm has a market cap of £86.97 million, a PE ratio of -351.67 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

About AFC Energy

(Get Free Report)

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.