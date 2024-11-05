aelf Market Cap Reaches $245.94 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 8% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $245.94 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,986,254 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

