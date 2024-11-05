AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $109.69, with a volume of 120063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

AECOM Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in AECOM by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AECOM by 4,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

