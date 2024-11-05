Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,965. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $157.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

