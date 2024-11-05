Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

