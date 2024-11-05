Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after acquiring an additional 188,580 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,471,128,000 after acquiring an additional 975,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,945,000 after acquiring an additional 382,582 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

