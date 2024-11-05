Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.79.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $296,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

