Adeia (ADEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $87.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million.

Adeia stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Adeia has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

