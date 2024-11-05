Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,852. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.66. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $136.12.

Insider Activity

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,695.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,695.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

