Achain Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $0.52 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

