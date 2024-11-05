Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,138 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $18,139,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,070,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,848,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,511,000 after acquiring an additional 388,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,090,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.00, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

