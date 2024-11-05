AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.50. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 486,597 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 463.77%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCL. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 27,525,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,887 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,728,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 991.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 241,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 219,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.
AbCellera Biologics Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $780.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.35.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
