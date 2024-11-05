91,321 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chubb from $269.00 to $266.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.26.

Chubb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $276.08 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $216.26 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

