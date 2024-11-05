82,025 Shares in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Acquired by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 2.60% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPLS. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $292,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

VPLS stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $79.75.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.