79 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT opened at $543.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $578.95 and its 200-day moving average is $519.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.