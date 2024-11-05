726 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $281.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.81 and its 200 day moving average is $270.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $214.06 and a 12 month high of $289.70. The stock has a market cap of $422.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.