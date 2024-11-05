51480 (MPV.TO) (MPV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

51480 (MPV.TO) (TSE:MPV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MDM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.
51480 (MPV.TO) (TSE:MPV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.82 million during the quarter.
51480 (MPV.TO) Stock Performance
51480 has a 12-month low of C$3.13 and a 12-month high of C$5.25.
About 51480 (MPV.TO)
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.
