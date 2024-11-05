4,383 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $312.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $237.52 and a 1-year high of $321.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

