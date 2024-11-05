3,390 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Realty Income by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Realty Income by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,282,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,079,000 after purchasing an additional 171,236 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

