3,303 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of SNOW stock opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,582.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,582.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
