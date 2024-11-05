3,303 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,582.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,582.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.